Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 472,789 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $176,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

