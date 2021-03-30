Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 376,619 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,619 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $80,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

