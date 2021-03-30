Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 522,040 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 271.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,040 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of CME Group worth $130,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

