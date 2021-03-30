Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 640,605 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.39% of Motorola Solutions worth $112,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.56 and a 52 week high of $190.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.