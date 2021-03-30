Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 904.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of The Progressive worth $94,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

