Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,262 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ remained flat at $$30.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 135,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,703. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

