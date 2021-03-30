Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,091 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

