Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.61

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$161.61 and traded as high as C$179.65. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$177.98, with a volume of 194,735 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$193.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$173.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$161.61.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

