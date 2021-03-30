Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

CDUAF opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

