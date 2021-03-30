Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

CDUAF opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.