Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.75.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CU shares. CSFB downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.
In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,655,641.50. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478 over the last quarter.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
