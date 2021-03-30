Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CU shares. CSFB downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,655,641.50. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478 over the last quarter.

CU stock opened at C$34.19 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.37 and a 1-year high of C$36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.02.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

