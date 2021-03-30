Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.80. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$9.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
