Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.80. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$9.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.