Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Canoo stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 586,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,130. Canoo has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

