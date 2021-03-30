Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Canoo alerts:

NYSE:GOEV opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Canoo has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.