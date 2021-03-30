Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in March

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CGEMY opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

