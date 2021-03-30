Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.20

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 172.90 ($2.26). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.21), with a volume of 846,851 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 186.83 ($2.44).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.