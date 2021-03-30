Cappasity (CAPP) Price Tops $0.0214

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 69.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 99.2% higher against the dollar. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,723.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00635467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

