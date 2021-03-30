Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 117,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,440. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.