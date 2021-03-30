Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.18

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.18 and last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 1071941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.43.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.