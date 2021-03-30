CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 27,715 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 263.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Snap-on worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,671. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $233.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.27 and its 200 day moving average is $177.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

