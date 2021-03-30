CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 28,417 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,624,000 after buying an additional 5,219,994 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.21. 231,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

