CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,039 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 188,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.