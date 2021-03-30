CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 52,556 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Hostess Brands worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

