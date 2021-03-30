CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335,086 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. 909,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,989,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.