CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 159,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.26. The stock had a trading volume of 208,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $336.30 billion, a PE ratio of -116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

