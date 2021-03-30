CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 2.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Equinix by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $677.86. 6,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,175. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $580.69 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $667.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $720.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 134.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

