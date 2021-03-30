CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.22. 77,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

