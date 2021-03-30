CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,179,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,260,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,899. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

