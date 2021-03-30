CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,938 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. 215,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.