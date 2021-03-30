CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,096,699 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 173.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,699 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 2.2% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,463,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

