CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,767 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after acquiring an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sony by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after acquiring an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $45,296,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Sony by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after buying an additional 154,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE SNE traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $104.62. 14,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.