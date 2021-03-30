CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,026.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 272,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 307,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,082 shares of company stock valued at $39,473,892 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

