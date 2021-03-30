CapWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 974,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,497,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $11,188,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

LUMN remained flat at $$13.14 during trading on Tuesday. 197,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,494,786. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

