Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 514,742 shares.The stock last traded at $20.06 and had previously closed at $19.99.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,123 shares of company stock worth $837,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.