Carbon (CRBN) Price Up 60.4% Over Last 7 Days

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Carbon has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $8.89 million and $382,977.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.64 or 0.00926969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,456,384 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.