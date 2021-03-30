Cardstack (CARD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $432,935.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and approximately $432,935.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardstack has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00046781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,975.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.02 or 0.00639984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026824 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

