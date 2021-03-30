Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after acquiring an additional 249,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

