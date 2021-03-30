Carry (CRE) Trading Up 32.1% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Carry has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $233.10 million and approximately $98.59 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,853,757,537 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.