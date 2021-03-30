Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.50. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

CARE stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

