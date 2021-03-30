Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.53

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.53 and traded as high as C$16.33. Cascades shares last traded at C$16.17, with a volume of 173,021 shares trading hands.

CAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

