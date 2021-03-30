Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Casey’s General Stores worth $52,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY opened at $215.17 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $221.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average of $188.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.