Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $193.29

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.29 and traded as low as $189.27. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $189.27, with a volume of 3 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.85. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.64). Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

