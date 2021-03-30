Caspian Reaches Market Cap of $8.15 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $37,452.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,945.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00631010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027350 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

