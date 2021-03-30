Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.27 and last traded at $42.74. 27,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,510,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 35.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

