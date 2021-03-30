CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires Shares of 103,480 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,959,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.