CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires Shares of 23,890 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.64. 35,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,525. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.