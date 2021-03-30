CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys 71,494 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 7.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $106.16. 310,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

