CastleArk Alternatives LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,580 shares during the period. Hess accounts for 2.2% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hess by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hess by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 497,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

