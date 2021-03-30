CastleArk Alternatives LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 2.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

COP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. 462,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,392,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

