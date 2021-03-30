Castleark Management LLC Acquires 23,420 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $3,821,599.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,575,501 shares in the company, valued at $111,309,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. 25,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,074. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,298.07 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

