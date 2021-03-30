Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of The Brink’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

NYSE BCO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,713. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

